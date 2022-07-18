Critical Review: Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) versus Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) and Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.5% of Advantage Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of Flywire shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Advantage Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of Flywire shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Solutions and Flywire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Solutions 1.97% 6.26% 2.76% Flywire -13.72% -4.11% -3.22%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Advantage Solutions has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flywire has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Advantage Solutions and Flywire, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Solutions 0 3 1 0 2.25 Flywire 0 0 6 1 3.14

Advantage Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 125.12%. Flywire has a consensus target price of $36.29, indicating a potential upside of 67.99%. Given Advantage Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Advantage Solutions is more favorable than Flywire.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Advantage Solutions and Flywire’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Solutions $3.60 billion 0.37 $54.49 million $0.21 20.10 Flywire $201.15 million 11.51 -$28.08 million ($0.48) -45.00

Advantage Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Flywire. Flywire is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantage Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Advantage Solutions beats Flywire on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantage Solutions

(Get Rating)

Advantage Solutions Inc. provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services. This segment also provides retailer-centric services comprising retailer-centric merchandising, in-store media, and digital commerce. The Marketing segment offers brand-centric services, including shopper and consumer marketing, and brand experiential services; and retailer-centric services, such as retail experiential, private label, digital marketing, and digital media and advertising. The company was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc. in March 2016. Advantage Solutions Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Flywire

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly. It serves education, healthcare, travel, and business to business organizations. Flywire Corporation was formerly known as peerTransfer Corporation and changed its name to Flywire Corporation in December 2016. Flywire Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

