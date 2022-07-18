Critical Survey: Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) vs. Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) and Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and Conformis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A -$35.21 million N/A N/A Conformis $99.86 million 0.51 -$2.41 million ($0.04) -6.82

Conformis has higher revenue and earnings than Vicarious Surgical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

35.3% of Vicarious Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of Conformis shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Conformis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Vicarious Surgical has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conformis has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Vicarious Surgical and Conformis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicarious Surgical 0 1 3 0 2.75 Conformis 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vicarious Surgical presently has a consensus price target of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 271.72%. Conformis has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 633.41%. Given Conformis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Conformis is more favorable than Vicarious Surgical.

Profitability

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and Conformis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicarious Surgical N/A -116.85% -29.32% Conformis -6.83% -6.50% -4.62%

Summary

Conformis beats Vicarious Surgical on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vicarious Surgical

(Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Conformis

(Get Rating)

Conformis, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products. It also provides Conformis Hip System and Cordera hip replacement, which are hip replacement products; and iJigs, a personalized single-use patient-specific instrumentation. The company markets and sells its products to orthopedic surgeons, hospitals, and other medical facilities through sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, the Dutch Antilles, Suriname, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, the Sultanate of Oman, Italy, Poland, and other markets. Conformis, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.