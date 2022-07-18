Crowny (CRWNY) Trading 42.8% Higher Over Last Week

Crowny (CRWNY) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last week, Crowny has traded up 42.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Crowny coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowny has a market capitalization of $957,085.98 and approximately $118,953.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,111.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,259.61 or 0.05843693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00021429 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Crowny Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio.

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars.

