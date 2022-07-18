Crumly & Associates Inc. Acquires 276 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 116.6% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 68,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,671,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 4.0 %

GS stock traded up $11.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $305.63. 62,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,970,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $104.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $426.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.38 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group to $430.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,977,489 shares in the company, valued at $57,048,689.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

