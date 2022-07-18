Crumly & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,771 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Cleveland-Cliffs accounts for about 1.5% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $15.65. 157,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,216,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.28. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,169.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358 in the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

