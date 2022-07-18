Crumly & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Broadcom by 56.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in Broadcom by 5.0% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 11,033 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 53,661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $683.17.

AVGO stock traded up $2.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $497.30. 8,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $529.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $570.91. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $457.59 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $200.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

