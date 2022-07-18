Crumly & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,234,997,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,811,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TotalEnergies Stock Performance
Shares of TTE stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.82. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.07 and its 200 day moving average is $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5099 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently commented on TTE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($56.00) to €58.00 ($58.00) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($57.00) to €59.00 ($59.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.37.
TotalEnergies Profile
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TotalEnergies (TTE)
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Costco Stock is Springing Back to Life
- Shopify Stock May be a Bargain at These Levels
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.