Crumly & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,174 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Melone Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 65,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 23,616 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 228.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 15,257 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 827.7% in the first quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 38,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 34,232 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,492. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.46. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

