Crumly & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,808 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 0.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,014 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in CVS Health by 9.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 32,292 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 514.3% in the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 64,358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in CVS Health by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,351 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.87. The stock had a trading volume of 15,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,914,832. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $124.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.75. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

