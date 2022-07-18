Crumly & Associates Inc. Sells 305 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lowered its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of FMC by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 224.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.61. 1,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $140.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.66.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

