Crumly & Associates Inc. Trims Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Crumly & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $555,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,864,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FHLC stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,078. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.56 and a 200-day moving average of $62.80. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $55.92 and a twelve month high of $69.27.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.