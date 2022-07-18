Crust Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.41 Million (CRU)

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust coin can currently be bought for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Crust has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006344 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.09 or 0.00553169 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005194 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00188503 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded up 156.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

