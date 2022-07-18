Crypto Kombat Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8.00 (KOMBAT)

Crypto Kombat (KOMBAT) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Crypto Kombat coin can now be bought for about $3.46 or 0.00015620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto Kombat has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. Crypto Kombat has a total market capitalization of $34,959.47 and $8.00 worth of Crypto Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,139.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,304.77 or 0.05892160 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004515 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001635 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00020762 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001909 BTC.
Crypto Kombat Profile
Crypto Kombat’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,107 coins. Crypto Kombat’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Crypto Kombat Coin Trading
