Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Short Interest Update

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the June 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 470,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CUE. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cue Biopharma from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Cue Biopharma Stock Down 1.1 %

CUE stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 121,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,907. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cue Biopharma ( NASDAQ:CUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.01). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 68.89% and a negative net margin of 319.09%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Equities analysts predict that Cue Biopharma will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 885,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUE. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

