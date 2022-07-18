CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Short Interest Update

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 583,800 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the June 15th total of 849,800 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 150,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on CVRx in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.32.

Get CVRx alerts:

CVRx Price Performance

NASDAQ:CVRX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.06. 1,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,674. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91. CVRx has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The company has a market capitalization of $144.73 million and a P/E ratio of -0.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

CVRx ( NASDAQ:CVRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). The company had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 million. CVRx had a negative return on equity of 148.64% and a negative net margin of 311.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVRx will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kirk G. Nielsen bought 10,976 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $55,319.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,685,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,494,748.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk G. Nielsen bought 41,988 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $250,668.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,612,186 shares in the company, valued at $9,624,750.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 57,496 shares of company stock valued at $328,922.

Institutional Trading of CVRx

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CVRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Revelation Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVRx during the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of CVRx by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 400,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVRx by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVRx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

See Also

