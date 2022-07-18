CyberMiles Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $48,994.00 (CMT)

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $48,994.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00032650 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,065.36 or 1.00157245 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00023848 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00262520 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00043741 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001382 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CyberMiles Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

