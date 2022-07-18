DA Davidson Lowers Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $90.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on COIN. JMP Securities cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $189.71.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $53.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $368.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 3.31.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($2.33). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 706,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.77 per share, with a total value of $50,002,826.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 706,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,002,826.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 706,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.77 per share, with a total value of $50,002,826.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 706,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,002,826.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

