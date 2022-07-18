DAFI Protocol (DAFI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $238,702.00

DAFI Protocol (DAFI) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last seven days, DAFI Protocol has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. DAFI Protocol has a market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $238,702.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAFI Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DAFI Protocol Profile

DAFI Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 583,391,179 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol.

DAFI Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

