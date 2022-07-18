Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,185 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 2.5% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Danaher by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 85,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Danaher by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 119,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,940,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 49,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,648,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $257.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.54.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

