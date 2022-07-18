Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Separately, Clarkson Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Danaos in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaos presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.50.
Danaos Stock Up 5.6 %
Shares of DAC stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.76 and a 200-day moving average of $83.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Danaos has a 12 month low of $55.71 and a 12 month high of $107.47.
Danaos Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.69%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Danaos in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Danaos during the first quarter worth $125,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the first quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.
About Danaos
Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.
