DDKoin Price Tops $0.0551 on Top Exchanges (DDK)

DDKoin (DDK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 18th. DDKoin has a market cap of $94,213.43 and approximately $982.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0551 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DDKoin has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00007632 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004737 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008567 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004937 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004368 BTC.
DDKoin Coin Profile
DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com.
DDKoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
