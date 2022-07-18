DEAPcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.60 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (DEP) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $83.16 million and $4.60 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEP is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,718,313,298 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg.

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

