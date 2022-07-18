Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 58,310 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 431,596 shares.The stock last traded at $278.41 and had previously closed at $270.74.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Deckers Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $410.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.18.
Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 2.5 %
The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at about $6,351,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at about $310,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.0% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 9,268 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.
About Deckers Outdoor
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.
