Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 58,310 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 431,596 shares.The stock last traded at $278.41 and had previously closed at $270.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Deckers Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $410.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.18.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at about $6,351,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at about $310,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.0% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 9,268 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.