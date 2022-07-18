Deeper Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.93 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (DPR) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0248 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Deeper Network has a market cap of $30.93 million and $1.20 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,166.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,316.73 or 0.05934168 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004506 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002209 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00021566 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001958 BTC.
About Deeper Network
Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network.
Buying and Selling Deeper Network
