Deeper Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.93 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (DPR) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0248 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Deeper Network has a market cap of $30.93 million and $1.20 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,166.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,316.73 or 0.05934168 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00021566 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001958 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network.

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.