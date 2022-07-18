DeepOnion (ONION) Market Capitalization Hits $1.31 Million

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0578 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $934.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000592 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001840 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00014830 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,699,598 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

