Degenerator (MEME) Price Hits $32.63 on Exchanges

Degenerator (MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Degenerator has a market capitalization of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Degenerator coin can now be purchased for approximately $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00216564 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005710 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001233 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009092 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.88 or 0.00524545 BTC.

Degenerator Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance.

Degenerator Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degenerator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.