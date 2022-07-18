Dego Finance (DEGO) Trading 9% Higher Over Last Week

Dego Finance (DEGO) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 18th. One Dego Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.77 or 0.00008010 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dego Finance has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dego Finance has a total market capitalization of $15.27 million and $16.77 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,153.84 or 1.00012317 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004515 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008393 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004087 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004513 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About Dego Finance
DEGO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dego Finance’s official website is dego.finance.
