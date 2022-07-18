DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Short Interest Down 36.2% in June

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the June 15th total of 5,280,000 shares. Approximately 12.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 909,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

In other DermTech news, Director Herm Rosenman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $137,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,627.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,905 shares of company stock valued at $23,470 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DermTech by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,071,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,083,000 after acquiring an additional 225,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,283,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after purchasing an additional 47,611 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DermTech by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,141,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,750,000 after acquiring an additional 184,633 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in DermTech by 4,558.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 624,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 610,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its stake in DermTech by 3.6% in the first quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 526,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after buying an additional 18,096 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DermTech from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of DermTech from $38.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

DMTK stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.32. 406,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,141. DermTech has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $39.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.19.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 37.83% and a negative net margin of 716.51%. The company had revenue of $3.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DermTech will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

