Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $32.00

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.00 and last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DWVYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Derwent London from GBX 2,800 ($33.47) to GBX 2,690 ($32.16) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Derwent London from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Panmure Gordon cut Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,690.00.
Derwent London Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.62.
About Derwent London
Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
