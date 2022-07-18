Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Price Target to GBX 735

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 875 ($10.41) to GBX 735 ($8.74) in a research note released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JDW. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J D Wetherspoon presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 971.25 ($11.55).

Shares of JDW stock opened at GBX 543.50 ($6.46) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £699.76 million and a PE ratio of -5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.99, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 689.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 782.43. J D Wetherspoon has a 1 year low of GBX 515.50 ($6.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,194 ($14.20).

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

