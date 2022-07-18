Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Target Price to $46.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $69.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RIVN. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $84.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 68.94.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at 32.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 28.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of 46.04. Rivian Automotive has a 12-month low of 19.25 and a 12-month high of 179.47. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -1.50 by 0.07. The company had revenue of 95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 113.64 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total value of 154,229.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,064,685.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total value of 154,229.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,064,685.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.88, for a total value of 188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at 2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock worth $402,737,029 in the last ninety days. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

