Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a £115 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £115 ($136.77) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,800 ($116.56) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group set a £101 ($120.12) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of £105.71 ($125.72).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Up 3.1 %

AstraZeneca stock opened at £111.10 ($132.14) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of £104.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9,753.06. The company has a market cap of £172.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -188.95. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 8,029 ($95.49) and a 52-week high of £112.38 ($133.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.