Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 258,400 shares, a growth of 57.5% from the June 15th total of 164,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PBBGF remained flat at $9.24 during trading hours on Monday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $9.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.45.
About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBBGF)
- Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.