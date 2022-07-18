Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 258,400 shares, a growth of 57.5% from the June 15th total of 164,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PBBGF remained flat at $9.24 during trading hours on Monday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $9.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.45.

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

