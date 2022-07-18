Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €42.50 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) received a €42.50 ($42.50) price objective from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €74.00 ($74.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($52.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.70 ($56.70) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €40.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($57.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Deutsche Post Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of DPW stock traded up €0.74 ($0.74) on Monday, reaching €36.32 ($36.32). The stock had a trading volume of 3,252,226 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is €43.45. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($30.52) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($41.32).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

