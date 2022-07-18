DeversiFi Price Hits $1.38 (DVF)

DeversiFi (DVF) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. DeversiFi has a market cap of $33.22 million and approximately $435,573.00 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeversiFi has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One DeversiFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00006596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,101.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,250.83 or 0.05714187 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004568 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001637 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002210 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00020736 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001874 BTC.
DeversiFi Profile
DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi.
Buying and Selling DeversiFi
Receive News & Updates for DeversiFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeversiFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.