Dialight plc (OTCMKTS:DIALF) Short Interest Down 35.3% in June

Dialight plc (OTCMKTS:DIALF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the June 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.
Dialight Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DIALF remained flat at $3.00 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average is $4.25. Dialight has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.28.
About Dialight
