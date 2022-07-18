DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Shares Gap Up to $15.94

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.94, but opened at $16.79. DICE Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 151 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

DICE Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 20.75, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

Further Reading

