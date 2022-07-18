DIGG Achieves Market Cap of $4.14 Million (DIGG)

DIGG (DIGG) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last week, DIGG has traded 47.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DIGG has a market cap of $4.14 million and approximately $123,683.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for approximately $7,218.84 or 0.32638902 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 81.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.80 or 0.00478357 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00020853 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001900 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 574 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO.

Buying and Selling DIGG

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

