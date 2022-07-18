DOGGY (DOGGY) Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

DOGGY (DOGGY) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One DOGGY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DOGGY has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. DOGGY has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $320,611.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 493.7% against the dollar and now trades at $612.54 or 0.02879384 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001671 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00022180 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001928 BTC.
DOGGY Profile
DOGGY’s total supply is 4,041,293,947 coins.
Buying and Selling DOGGY
Receive News & Updates for DOGGY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DOGGY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.