Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,557,200 shares, a growth of 75.2% from the June 15th total of 888,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 93.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC downgraded Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,006. Doman Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $7.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.