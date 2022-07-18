Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Royal Bank of Canada

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday. They presently have a C$7.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC downgraded Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doman Building Materials Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.06.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE DBM traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$6.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.49. The firm has a market cap of C$524.48 million and a P/E ratio of 4.61. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of C$5.86 and a 1-year high of C$8.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Doman Building Materials Group ( TSE:DBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$851.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$725.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc Seguin acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.69 per share, with a total value of C$100,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 223,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,493,208.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

