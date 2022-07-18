Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Royal Bank of Canada

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBMGet Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday. They presently have a C$7.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC downgraded Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doman Building Materials Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.06.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE DBM traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$6.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.49. The firm has a market cap of C$524.48 million and a P/E ratio of 4.61. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of C$5.86 and a 1-year high of C$8.82.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBMGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$851.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$725.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Marc Seguin acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.69 per share, with a total value of C$100,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 223,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,493,208.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

