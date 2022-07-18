DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the June 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of DLY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,825. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.30. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $20.00.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.1167 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (DLY)
- Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.