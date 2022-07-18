DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the June 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DLY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,825. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.30. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.1167 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 23,450 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,312,000 after acquiring an additional 55,990 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 396,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 59,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 192,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 83,880 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

