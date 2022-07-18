DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Trading Down 2.6%

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) was down 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.61 and last traded at $23.61. Approximately 1,314 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 766,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DV shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 142.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.29.

Insider Activity

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $96.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.87 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $240,603.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,398.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in DoubleVerify by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 82,755 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,598,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 127,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after buying an additional 49,175 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $727,000. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

