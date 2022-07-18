Dow Chemical Co. DE Sells 142,300 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Dow Chemical Co. DE cut its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 142,300 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Dow Chemical Co. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Dow Chemical Co. DE’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,206,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,634,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575,655 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 336.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,939,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,378,000 after buying an additional 2,266,112 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,073.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,844,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,204,000 after buying an additional 1,759,418 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 318.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,055,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $153,628,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.15. The company had a trading volume of 132,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,229,666. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $97.99 and a 12-month high of $118.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.54.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.