Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Given New GBX 625 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 610 ($7.25) to GBX 625 ($7.43) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

DRXGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup downgraded Drax Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Drax Group from GBX 1,000 ($11.89) to GBX 1,010 ($12.01) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 950 ($11.30) to GBX 975 ($11.60) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($13.68) to GBX 1,175 ($13.97) in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $946.25.

Get Drax Group alerts:

Drax Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DRXGF remained flat at $8.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.75. Drax Group has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $11.10.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.