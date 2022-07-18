DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.39

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

DITHF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 430 ($5.14) to GBX 420 ($5.02) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 500 ($5.98) to GBX 378 ($4.52) in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 360 ($4.30) to GBX 340 ($4.06) in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

