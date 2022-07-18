DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Tops $1.20 on Exchanges

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 18th. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00024271 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00014374 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004953 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000926 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

