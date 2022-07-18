Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE) versus Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Head to Head Survey

Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) and Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dune Acquisition and Charles Schwab’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dune Acquisition N/A N/A $5.55 million N/A N/A Charles Schwab $18.52 billion 6.16 $5.86 billion $2.76 22.74

Charles Schwab has higher revenue and earnings than Dune Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dune Acquisition N/A -31.50% 1.60% Charles Schwab 31.24% 13.67% 1.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.7% of Dune Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of Charles Schwab shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Charles Schwab shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dune Acquisition and Charles Schwab, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dune Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Charles Schwab 0 3 12 0 2.80

Charles Schwab has a consensus price target of $91.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.16%. Given Charles Schwab’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Charles Schwab is more favorable than Dune Acquisition.

Summary

Charles Schwab beats Dune Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dune Acquisition

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions. The Advisor Services segment offers custodial, trading, banking, and support services; and retirement business and corporate brokerage retirement services. This segment provides brokerage accounts with equity and fixed income, margin lending, options, and futures and forex trading; cash management capabilities comprising third-party certificates of deposit; third-party and proprietary mutual funds; plus mutual fund trading and clearing services; and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), including proprietary and third-party ETFs. It also offers advice solutions, such as managed portfolios of proprietary and third-party mutual funds and ETFs, separately managed accounts, customized personal advice for tailored portfolios, and specialized planning and portfolio management. In addition, this segment provides banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, first lien residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and pledged asset lines; and trust services comprising trust custody services, personal trust reporting services, and administrative trustee services. As of December 31, 2021, the Company had approximately 400 domestic branch offices in 48 states and the District of Columbia, as well as locations in Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The Charles Schwab Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Westlake, Texas.

