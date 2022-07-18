Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.31 and last traded at $43.31. Approximately 2,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 129,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.83.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $547.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $14,018,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $499,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Eagle Pharmaceuticals
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
