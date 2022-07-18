EarnX (EARNX) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One EarnX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EarnX has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion and $46.39 million worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EarnX has traded up 360,260.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,132.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,288.65 or 0.05949525 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001648 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002195 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00021210 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002001 BTC.
About EarnX
EarnX’s total supply is 6,885,116,849,966 coins. EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance. The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
EarnX Coin Trading
